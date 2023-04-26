Crime Watch: Six cow-calf pairs missing near Willow City

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports six cow-calf pairs missing in northern Gillespie County. The missing cattle are as follows:

2 Charolais cows, ear tag No. 4660 and 5726

1 black motley-face cow, ear tag No. 868

1 black cow, ear tag No. 561

1 grey cow, ear tag No. 565

1 red cow, ear tag No. 938

The ear tags are white and in the cows’ left ear. The pairs were last seen April 17. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.