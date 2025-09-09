Crime watch: Seven head of cattle missing in Washington County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports seven head of cattle missing from a property off Highway 290 in Brenham. The missing livestock include a black bull, three registered black cows, one registered white cow, one black calf and one black and white-faced calf. The registered cows are former show heifers. The missing cattle were last seen on Aug. 23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





