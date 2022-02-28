Crime Watch: Saddles stolen in Fort Worth

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports two saddles stolen from a pickup in Fort Worth. They are both 15 1/2 inches with slick seats and include a brown Zack Diggs ranch saddle with smooth leather and a brown Hal Evans ranch saddle with full roughout leather. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
