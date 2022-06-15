Crime Watch: Saddles stolen in Amarillo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two 16-inch seat saddles stolen from the Tri-State Fair Grounds. One of the saddles is made by Bobby Burns with swells, cantle and skirts tooled in a floral pattern. The seat and fenders are roughout, natural colored leather and the owners name is under the edge of the seat. The second saddle, made by Jeff Smith, is dark brown in color. It has floral tooling around the edges of the seat, fenders and skirt as well as on the swells and cantle. The saddles were stolen June 11 from a locked stall at the Bill Cody Arena. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.