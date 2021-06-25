Crime Watch: Saddles and property missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports two missing saddles, numerous saddle blankets, lead ropes, tools, a 40 gallon spray tank and a lever-action .22 rifle in Coryell County. The missing saddles include a longhorn roping saddle with EM on the back of cantle and the other is an Alamo youth saddle. The lever action .22 rifle has black electrical tape around the front of the stock. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
