Crime Watch: Saddle stolen near Cleburne

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a 16-inch roping saddle missing from a barn off County Road 310A. The saddle has 2001 written on the skirts, Muleshoe Rotary Club on the seat jockeys and Labor Day Average Winner on the fenders. It is also fully tooled and valued at $800. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.