Crime Watch: Reward offered for information on stolen tractor in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2012 green John Deere 5083E tractor with a cab, front-end loader and hay forks, stolen from a property off FM Road 225, north of the Laneville community in Rusk County. The tractor VIN No. is 1LV5083ECCY440538. The front-end loader VIN No. is 1POH260XECC002240. The tractor was stolen sometime between Dec. 20-22.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward along with the owner’s reward of $7,000 for information leading to the return of the stolen tractor, front-end loader and hay forks or the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the felony theft of property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

