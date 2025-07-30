Reward offered for information on stolen tractor in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13, in East Texas, reports a stolen 2013 green John Deere 5100E tractor with a tinted cab, front-end loader and bucket stolen from a property off FM Road 225, North of the Laneville community in Rusk County. The tractor’s VIN is No. 1LV5100EEDY140025. The model 540M front-end loader’s VIN is No. 1P0540MXCJD049630. The tractor was discovered stolen July 25.

The owner is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen tractor or the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of the person(s) responsible for the felony theft of this tractor. Special Rangers are working to support the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force in this case. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Reward Flyer.