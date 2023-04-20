Crime Watch: Up to $20,000 reward offered for cow missing near Littlefield

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Garry Brewer, District 6 in West Texas, reports a 4-year-old cow missing in Lamb County. The cow is yellow and white in color and is approximately 1,300 pounds. She has a white ear tag in her left ear with 881B inscribed on it. The cow has been missing since Sept. 13, 2022 and was heavy-bred at the time. The owner is offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of involved parties. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brewer at 806-778-9153 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.