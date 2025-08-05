Crime watch: Red Beefmaster bull missing in Red River County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a registered red Beefmaster bull missing from a property off County Road 1245 in Detroit. The 2 1/2-year-old bull is branded with “lazy S” on his left side and “3622” on his left hip. The bull was last seen in May and discovered missing July 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.