Crime Watch: Ranch truck and tools stolen in Gulf Coast region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region, reports a truck and tools stolen in Galveston County. The 1997 Toyota Tacoma VIN no. 4TAVL52N1WZ107769, plate no. GGV-5771, and numerous ranch tools were stolen from a ranch barn sometime after Feb. 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.