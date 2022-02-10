Crime Watch: Ranch signs stolen in Grimes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports ranch signs missing in Grimes County. They include a TSCRA member sign and a custom printed sign with “Urbanosky Ranch Rock Hole Division.” Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.