Crime Watch: Quarter Horse missing in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar, District 29 in the South Texas/Rio Grande River region, reports a missing Azteca Quarter Horse near Donna. The 18-month-old is black, with a blaze face and a scar on the right leg. The horse was last seen around Dec. 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Joe at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.