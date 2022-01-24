Crime Watch: Quarter Horse missing in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar, District 29 in the South Texas/Rio Grande River region, reports a missing Azteca Quarter Horse near Donna. The 18-month-old is black, with a blaze face and a scar on the right leg. The horse was last seen around Dec. 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Joe at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
