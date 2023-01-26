Crime Watch: Polaris Ranger stolen near Sour Lake

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP stolen sometime between Jan. 13 and Jan. 17 from a ranch located off Hwy 326 north of Sour Lake. Subject or subjects entered the ranch sometime during the night and stole the Polaris Ranger. The Polaris Ranger is camo colored with dark tinted windows, a winch, and a fully enclosed, air conditioned and heated four-seat cabin. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.