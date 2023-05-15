Crime Watch: Pickup and trailers stolen near Houston

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports two separate thefts on the same property in Harris County. Two pickups and two trailers were reported stolen. One pickup was recovered in Montgomery County. The missing trailers and other pickup are described as follows:

A white, 2001 Dodge 3500 dually 4-door pick-up with primer-colored fenders and a black Ranch Hand bumper

A 16-foot, homemade, blue and white gooseneck livestock trailer

A 20-foot, homemade, red-orange gooseneck livestock trailer

The owner is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.