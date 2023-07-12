Crime Watch: Pickup and trailer stolen in Gainesville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 2014, four-door Ford F250 pickup and a 24-foot W-W brand trailer stolen in Cooke County. The white pickup has a Texas farm registration license plate with No. 1NG-742. The trailer is dark gray with a new white tarp on top. The pickup and trailer were stolen July 11 at approximately 8:45 a.m., and the suspect was last seen driving down the north-bound service road of IH-35. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.