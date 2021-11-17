Crime Watch: Mower stolen in Brazoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in Gulf Coast, reports a rotary mower missing seven miles southeast of Alvin. The Land Pride Flex Wing Rotary Mower is tan and was last seen Aug. 4 in a field off of County Road 168. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.