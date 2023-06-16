Crime watch: Missing trailer and equipment in Trinity County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a stolen pickup with attached trailer loaded with equipment in Trinity County. The missing pickup truck was recovered in Brazos County, but the trailer and equipment remain missing and were last seen June 9. The missing trailer is a 25-foot 2000 PJ lowboy trailer, license number FFPF09, hauling a Krone 10-foot hay cutter. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Red 4-wheeler missing in Taylor County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16, reports …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Red 4-wheeler missing in Taylor County
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for June 13
This week's drought summary Above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures resulted in …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for June 13
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 16
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower. Trade activity …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 16