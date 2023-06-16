Crime watch: Missing trailer and equipment in Trinity County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a stolen pickup with attached trailer loaded with equipment in Trinity County. The missing pickup truck was recovered in Brazos County, but the trailer and equipment remain missing and were last seen June 9. The missing trailer is a 25-foot 2000 PJ lowboy trailer, license number FFPF09, hauling a Krone 10-foot hay cutter. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.