Crime Watch: Miniature bulls stolen near Saint Jo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two Highland/Dexter miniature bulls missing. The bulls are approximately two years old with brown curly hair and horns. They were last seen July 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775
