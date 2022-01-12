Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a Mini Zebu heifer missing from 4720 County Road 180 in Brown County. The heifer weighs approximately 500 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Just a few weeks remain to apply for TSCRF scholarships
Application deadline is February 4 Just a few weeks remain to apply for the Texas and …
Continue Reading about Just a few weeks remain to apply for TSCRF scholarships
TSCRA welcomes spring interns
Four interns joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association team Jan. 10. Cami …
Crime Watch: Mini Zebu heifer missing in Brown County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Mini Zebu heifer missing in Brown County