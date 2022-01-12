Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime Watch: Mini Zebu heifer missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a Mini Zebu heifer missing from 4720 County Road 180 in Brown County. The heifer weighs approximately 500 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

