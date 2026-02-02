Crime watch: Longhorn calves missing in Jack County

Cliff Swofford, in North Texas, reports two brown Longhorn calves and one brown and white Longhorn calf missing from a property off Two Bush Road in Gibtown. The calves are 3-4 months old and were last seen Dec. 15, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
