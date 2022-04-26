Crime Watch: Longhorn bull missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a 12-year-old Longhorn bull missing in Burleson County. The black and white spotted bull has been missing since April 3. He is branded on the right leg with “Paint Brush D.” Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.