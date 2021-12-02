Crime Watch: Kubota 4X4 stolen in Robertson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a Kubota 4X4 stolen in Robertson County. The 4X4 is a Kubota 135X SN-50766 with a loader. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Dumas at 979-255-0638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.