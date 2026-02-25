Crime watch: Kawasaki Mule stolen in Palo Pinto County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a 2017 Kawasaki Mule stolen from a barn located in a pasture near the IH-20 service road between Thurber and Gordon in Palo Pinto County. The Mule is green camouflage, seats six people and has a cattle siren mounted on it. The VIN No. is JKBAFSD19HB504599. It also had a No. 1 decal above the glove box and a damaged front bumper that had been bent forward and straightened back in place. It was last seen around Nov. 20, 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
