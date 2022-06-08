Crime Watch: Horses missing near Gause

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter, District 21 in East Texas, reports four Tennessee Walking horses missing in Milam County. The missing horses include one gray gelding, one buckskin mare and two sorrel mares. None of the horses have any brands or tattoos. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jeter at 936-335-2758 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.