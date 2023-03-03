Crime Watch: Horse stolen near Orange

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a Quarter Horse gelding was stolen from a small grazing pasture near Highway 62 and FM 1078 near Orange on March 1. Involved parties entered the property by cutting the fence. The horse is dun colored and has a circle C brand on his left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.