Crime Watch: Horse missing in Val Verde County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a 15-year-old, registered American Quarter Horse missing. The blazed-face sorrel horse has white socks on the right legs. The horse was last seen March 1, 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.