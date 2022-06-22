Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a 15-year-old, registered American Quarter Horse missing. The blazed-face sorrel horse has white socks on the right legs. The horse was last seen March 1, 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Horse missing in Val Verde County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Horse missing in Val Verde County
Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Concho County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Concho County
Texas crop progress and condition for June 21
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.00 inch of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for June 21