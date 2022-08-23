Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports a 17-year-old Palomino gelding missing. The horse is approximately 16.3 hands tall and has three white socks and a star on his face. He was last seen July 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for August 22
Texas producers were grateful for rainfall. Much of the state received from trace amounts to 3.00 …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for August 22
Crime Watch: Horse missing in Midland County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Horse missing in Midland County
Cow-calf Corner: Manage shrink when marketing weaned calves this fall
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist When selling calves …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Manage shrink when marketing weaned calves this fall