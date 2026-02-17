Crime watch: Horned Hereford bull missing in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a Horned Hereford bull missing from a property off Highway 34 in Wolfe City. The 16-month-old bull weighs 1,250 pounds, has a No. 4170 ear tag in his right ear, and is branded with a “rocking D” on his left hip. He was last seen Feb. 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.