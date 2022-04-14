Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information regarding the theft or location of a Grey Honda side-by-side, Stihl chainsaw and other items stolen in mid-March. The items were stolen near Apple Springs off Highway 94 next to Boggy Slough. Anyone with information about this theft or the stolen property please notify Darrel Bobbitt with Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association at 936-222-2144 or Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Honda side-by-side and tools missing near Apple Springs
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering up to a $1,000 reward for …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Honda side-by-side and tools missing near Apple Springs
TAHC monthly fever tick situation report for February
Cattle Fever Ticks, known scientifically as Rhipicephalus (formerly Boophilus) annulatus …
Continue Reading about TAHC monthly fever tick situation report for February
Texas crop progress and condition for April 11
Parts of the state received trace amounts to upwards of 1.50 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for April 11