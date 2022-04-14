Crime Watch: Honda side-by-side and tools missing near Apple Springs

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information regarding the theft or location of a Grey Honda side-by-side, Stihl chainsaw and other items stolen in mid-March. The items were stolen near Apple Springs off Highway 94 next to Boggy Slough. Anyone with information about this theft or the stolen property please notify Darrel Bobbitt with Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association at 936-222-2144 or Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.