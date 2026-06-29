Crime watch: Hereford cow missing in Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a Hereford cow missing from a property off County Road 1590 near Alvord. The cow is approximately 5 months bred, dehorned and has no brands or ear notches. She was last seen June 17. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.