Crime watch: Cows missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports two cows missing from a property off FM 810 near Petrolia in Clay County. The cows are red or black, approximately 7 to 8 years old, and are branded on the middle of the left hip with a diamond connected to a half-diamond on the bottom. The cattle were last seen June 24. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





