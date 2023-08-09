Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports 15 black Brangus heifers missing from a pasture off County Road 3343 near Omaha. The heifers weigh approximately 900 pounds and were discovered missing Aug. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Save the Date: 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo
March 22 - 24, 2024 Fort Worth Convention Center Questions? Email [email protected]. …
Continue Reading about Save the Date: 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo
Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Morris County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Morris County
Cow-calf Corner: What implants can I use for finishing cattle on my operation?
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University, Extension State Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Over the …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: What implants can I use for finishing cattle on my operation?