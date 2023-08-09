Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Morris County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports 15 black Brangus heifers missing from a pasture off County Road 3343 near Omaha. The heifers weigh approximately 900 pounds and were discovered missing Aug. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.