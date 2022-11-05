Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Kerr County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger J.T. Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports seven black Angus/Wagyu heifers missing from a pasture east of Comfort. The heifers have yellow ear tags in the left ear with No. 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. They were last seen Sept. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.