Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Grayson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports 25 bred Brangus heifers missing from a pasture off Precinct Line Road, north of FM 902 in an unincorporated area of Grayson County. The heifers weigh approximately 800 to 900 pounds and have 5W branded on the left hip, as well as ear tags with the owners contact information. The cattle were last seen early December 2022. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
