Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two black Angus Heifers missing in Gillespie County off Keese Road. The heifers have yellow ear tags in the left ear with No. 13 and 14. They were last seen Jan. 24. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.