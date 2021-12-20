Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Deaf Smith County

75 heifers missing with a five-point star brand on their left hips.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Texas Panhandle and Southwest Oklahoma, reports 75 heifers missing west of Hereford. The five-weight heifers are branded on their left hips with a five-point star. They were last seen Dec. 4 and are 70 percent black, with the rest brown or white. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.