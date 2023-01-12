Crime Watch: Heifer missing near Kingsbury

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a two-year-old, heavy-bred black Brangus heifer missing. The heifer has a red ear tag with No. 1006 and the name Hardman on it. She is also branded with 2J and a 0 on the left hip. She was last seen Nov. 23. It is believed she got out of the property along the Guadalupe River and walked down the river bank. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
