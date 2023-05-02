Crime Watch: Heifer missing near Crowley

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a black, 600-pound heifer missing near Crowley. The heifer has a white face and a yellow ear tag with No. 91 in the left ear. She was last seen April 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.