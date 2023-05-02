Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a black, 600-pound heifer missing near Crowley. The heifer has a white face and a yellow ear tag with No. 91 in the left ear. She was last seen April 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for May 1
While not widespread, some Texas producers received up to five inches of precipitation last week. …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for May 1
Cow-calf Corner: Grass fever and spring checklist
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Much of …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Grass fever and spring checklist
Crime Watch: Heifer missing near Crowley
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Heifer missing near Crowley