Crime Watch: Heifer missing in Lampasas County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports one red or black heifer missing off Park Road 3464 near Kempne. The heifer weighs approximately 900 pounds and is branded with EA on the left hip. She was last seen March 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.