Crime Watch: Heifer missing in Kaufman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Troy McKinney, District 11 in North Texas, reports a heifer missing at the intersection of FM 2728 and Texas State Highway 34 in Kaufman County. The heifer is red with a motley face and weighs approximately 750 pounds. She is branded with TT over 116 over 0 on her left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact McKinney at 903-267-3604 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.