Crime Watch: Hay trailer and four-wheeler stolen in Rogers County

Missing Tuff hay trailer.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a dump-style hay trailer and a 1995 Yamaha four-wheeler stolen in Collinsville, Oklahoma, within the Cherokee Nation District. The hay trailer is a gray 32-foot Tuff brand trailer with a gooseneck hitch. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.