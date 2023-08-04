Crime watch: Hay stolen in Waller County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports seven 5-foot by 6-foot round bales stolen from a property off Hauck Road near Hempstead. They were stolen between July 26 and Aug. 1. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-9066 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.