Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports seven 5-foot by 6-foot round bales stolen from a property off Hauck Road near Hempstead. They were stolen between July 26 and Aug. 1. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-9066 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Aug. 1
This week's drought summary Dry conditions dominated the West and southern Plains, coupled with …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Aug. 1
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 28
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Not …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 28
Crime watch: Hay stolen in Waller County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Hay stolen in Waller County