Crime Watch: Goats and dog missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a Great Pyrenees dog, one Angora billy goat and 44 Angora nanny goats with underbit ear notches in the left ear missing west of Brady off US 190. The dog and goats were last seen October 2022. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.