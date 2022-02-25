Crime Watch: Four-wheeler stolen in Osage County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a 2007 green Honda TRX420 Rancher four-wheeler stolen near Pawhuska. The four-wheeler was last seen the morning of February 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.