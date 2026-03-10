Crime watch: Five cattle missing from two properties in Throckmorton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports five crossbred cows missing from two properties near Throckmorton. Two 6-year-old crossbred cows, mostly or all black, are missing from a pasture off Mexican Springs Road where the lock was cut, vehicle tracks were observed entering the property and pen panels were knocked down. Three 4-year-old crossbred cows, mostly or all black, are missing from a pasture southwest of 216 County Road 468. The cattle were last seen in mid-December. A neighboring property owner also reported two cows and a bull missing from an adjacent pasture. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.