Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Wolfe City

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in Central Texas, reports various tools and equipment stolen from a barn in Fannin County. The missing property includes:

Miller Bobcat 250 nt welder with leads (serial # LC277472)

Single-axle, 14-foot Longhorn Utility Trailer (VIN # 5J2US14148E006107)

Miller MillerMatic 255 mig welder with 25% / 75% argon tank

Stihl chainsaw MS 250

Stihl weedeater FS91

Atwood’s 36-inch metal JOBOX with welding tools

Honda power washer

Hitachi air compressor EC995l

DeWalt chopsaw 14”

Oxygen and acetylene bottles with torch setup

Miller Digital Infinity welding hood

Rolling toolbox with hand tools

The equipment was last seen June 21. As a reminder to members, record serial numbers and VIN numbers along with pictures of the items. This will greatly increase the chance of recovery for law enforcement. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.