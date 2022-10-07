Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Stillwater, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports a 2007 John Deere 6215 FWD tractor, 2007 John Deere 563 front-end loader and a 2012 Frontier box blade missing. The serial number of the tractor is L06215D515825. The loader serial number is W00563D001094 and the box blade serial number is 1XFBB41XCC0000280. The equipment was last seen Oct. 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.