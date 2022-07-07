Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Skiatook, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports an 18-foot 2021 John Deere bumper-pull utility trailer and a Titan Equipment hay spike missing. The trailer is green with a red stained wood floor, and the VIN number is 1M9BU1822MN631217. The single hay spike is red and black. The property was last seen June 30 after two barbed wire fences were cut. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.