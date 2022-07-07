Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Skiatook, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports an 18-foot 2021 John Deere bumper-pull utility trailer and a Titan Equipment hay spike missing. The trailer is green with a red stained wood floor, and the VIN number is 1M9BU1822MN631217. The single hay spike is red and black. The property was last seen June 30 after two barbed wire fences were cut. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves lightly tested as most sales closed this week due to …
Continue Reading about Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Texas direct hay report for July 8
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay …
Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference
Sept. 12-14, San Antonio Sept. 12-14, San Antonio will host the 2022 TSCRA Policy Conference at …
Continue Reading about Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference