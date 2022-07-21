Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Plum

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a 2020 single-axle Big Tex utility trailer and a Bobcat welder missing. The welder and various welding supplies were on the trailer when it was last seen July 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jeter at 936-335-2758 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
